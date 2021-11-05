Yorkshire Club Chairman Quits Over Cricket Racism Row
Muhammad Rameez 20 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 02:24 PM
The chairman of Yorkshire resigned on Friday as the fall-out from a racism row involving former player Azeem Rafiq plunged the English county into fresh chaos
London, Nov 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The chairman of Yorkshire resigned on Friday as the fall-out from a racism row involving former player Azeem Rafiq plunged the English county into fresh chaos.
The 30-year-old Rafiq has accused Yorkshire of failing to deal adequately with his allegations of racism when he played for the club.