UrduPoint.com

Yorkshire Club Chairman Quits Over Cricket Racism Row

Muhammad Rameez 20 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 02:24 PM

Yorkshire club chairman quits over cricket racism row

The chairman of Yorkshire resigned on Friday as the fall-out from a racism row involving former player Azeem Rafiq plunged the English county into fresh chaos

London, Nov 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The chairman of Yorkshire resigned on Friday as the fall-out from a racism row involving former player Azeem Rafiq plunged the English county into fresh chaos.

The 30-year-old Rafiq has accused Yorkshire of failing to deal adequately with his allegations of racism when he played for the club.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Abeer Rizvi leaves modelling industry

Abeer Rizvi leaves modelling industry

6 minutes ago
 Voice services available in all 7 districts of Ex- ..

Voice services available in all 7 districts of Ex-FATA: Senate told

10 minutes ago
 Price of onions, chicken go down

Price of onions, chicken go down

10 minutes ago
 UK probe into French trawler tragedy set to releas ..

UK probe into French trawler tragedy set to release findings

18 minutes ago
 Hong Kong's Leader Expects Border to Reopen in Feb ..

Hong Kong's Leader Expects Border to Reopen in February 2022 - Reports

18 minutes ago
 Glasgow to See Several Protests on Weekend As Clim ..

Glasgow to See Several Protests on Weekend As Climate Summit Continues - COP26 O ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.