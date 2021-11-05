Yorkshire club chairman quits over cricket racism row

The chairman of Yorkshire resigned on Friday as the fall-out from a racism row involving former player Azeem Rafiq plunged the English county into fresh chaos

The 30-year-old Rafiq has accused Yorkshire of failing to deal adequately with his allegations of racism when he played for the club.