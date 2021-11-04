UrduPoint.com

Yorkshire Lose Major Sponsors Over Rafiq Racism Row

Muhammad Rameez 7 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 12:50 AM

Yorkshire lose major sponsors over Rafiq racism row

Yorkshire County Cricket Club on Wednesday lost its main ground sponsor amid an escalating racism row with former player Azeem Rafiq

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Yorkshire County Cricket Club on Wednesday lost its main ground sponsor amid an escalating racism row with former player Azeem Rafiq.

Publishing company Emerald ended their association with Yorkshire and their Headingley stadium in Leeds over the handling of a report that found Rafiq suffered "racial harassment and bullying" at the club.

The county offered Rafiq, 30, "profound and unreserved apologies" upon the report's publication in September but last week said it would take no disciplinary action against any staff.

Website ESPNcricinfo on Monday claimed the investigation found a current Yorkshire player regularly used a racially abusive term to refer to Rafiq but deemed it to be "banter".

The story has unleashed a wave of criticism against Yorkshire, drawing in senior British politicians and governing body the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

On a troubled day for the club, local brand Yorkshire Tea also ended its partnership "with immediate effect", while other sponsors decided not to extend their deals.

"We do not tolerate any form of racism or discriminatory behaviour and the damaging effects this has," an Emerald statement read.

"We hope YCCC will listen and respond with serious action to eradicate racism from the club and uphold the values we all expect." Yorkshire Tea said: "We wholeheartedly believe cricket should be a sport for everyone, but his (Rafiq's) experiences and the way the panel report has been handled don't reflect that.

"Our current partnership with YCCC was naturally coming to an end but we have taken the decision to end it with immediate effect." Rafiq, Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton and the county's chief executive and director of cricket have been summoned to testify before a British parliamentary committee on November 16.

British health minister Sajid Javid, who is of Pakistani ancestry, on Tuesday tweeted "heads should roll" at Yorkshire for their inaction and called on the ECB to intervene.

Committee chair Julian Knight has said Yorkshire's board should quit over "endemic racism" and called the row "one of the most repellent and disturbing episodes in modern cricket history".

- 'Full truth' - Pakistan-born off-spinner Rafiq, who represented Yorkshire in two spells between 2008 and 2018, made 43 allegations and said he had been driven to suicidal thoughts by his treatment at the club.

Yorkshire's redacted report upheld seven of his claims but concluded the club was not institutionally racist.

"No one believed me, no one listened everyone tried to protect themselves and left me all alone to fight," Rafiq tweeted this week. "TIME FOR THE FULL TRUTH."English cricket has recently come under greater pressure to improve racial equality and diversity.

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison last year said the Black Lives Matter movement had forced cricket to confront "uncomfortable truths" about equality and diversity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Company Emerald Leeds Wales September November 2018 All From

Recent Stories

Florence's Uffizi gallery highlights plight of aci ..

Florence's Uffizi gallery highlights plight of acid victims

7 minutes ago
 India v Afghanistan T20 World Cup scoreboard

India v Afghanistan T20 World Cup scoreboard

26 minutes ago
 Greenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tact ..

Greenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tactics' to Obstruct Climate Regio ..

26 minutes ago
 Car Bombing Kills 2, Injures 5 in Eastern Afghanis ..

Car Bombing Kills 2, Injures 5 in Eastern Afghanistan - Source

48 minutes ago
 CM GB directs officials to utilize alternative ene ..

CM GB directs officials to utilize alternative energy sources to minimize loadsh ..

48 minutes ago
 King, Queen of the Netherlands visit high tech str ..

King, Queen of the Netherlands visit high tech strawberry farm in Al Ain

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.