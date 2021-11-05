Yorkshire suspended from staging England cricket matches after racism row

Yorkshire have been suspended from staging England matches following a racism row involving former player Azeem Rafiq, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced Thursday

Headingley, Yorkshire's headquarters, is due to stage a Test between England and New Zealand in June 2022, as well as a one-day international featuring South Africa in July.

But an ECB statement said: "YCCC (Yorkshire County Cricket Club) are suspended from hosting international or major matches until it has clearly demonstrated that it can meet the standards expected of an international venue, ECB member and first-class county."