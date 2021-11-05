UrduPoint.com

Yorkshire Suspended From Staging England Cricket Matches After Racism Row

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 12:37 AM

Yorkshire suspended from staging England cricket matches after racism row

Yorkshire have been suspended from staging England matches following a racism row involving former player Azeem Rafiq, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced Thursday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Yorkshire have been suspended from staging England matches following a racism row involving former player Azeem Rafiq, the England and Wales cricket board announced Thursday.

Headingley, Yorkshire's headquarters, is due to stage a Test between England and New Zealand in June 2022, as well as a one-day international featuring South Africa in July.

But an ECB statement said: "YCCC (Yorkshire County Cricket Club) are suspended from hosting international or major matches until it has clearly demonstrated that it can meet the standards expected of an international venue, ECB member and first-class county."

Related Topics

Cricket Wales South Africa June July From New Zealand

Recent Stories

India trying to portray false sense of normalcy, d ..

India trying to portray false sense of normalcy, development in IIOJK: FO

2 minutes ago
 Houthis' Ballistic Missile Hits Residential Area i ..

Houthis' Ballistic Missile Hits Residential Area in Yemen's Marib - Source

2 minutes ago
 Four rebels, six civilians killed in east DR Congo ..

Four rebels, six civilians killed in east DR Congo

2 minutes ago
 Fritz knocks out Norrie to set up Djokovic clash

Fritz knocks out Norrie to set up Djokovic clash

31 minutes ago
 Competitions heating up in Day Two of 26th World J ..

Competitions heating up in Day Two of 26th World Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Abu D ..

1 hour ago
 Blinken to Host Ukraine Foreign Minister in Washin ..

Blinken to Host Ukraine Foreign Minister in Washington on November 10 - US State ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.