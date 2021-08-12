UrduPoint.com

Youm-e-Azadi Basketball Tournament To Commence On Aug 14

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 hour ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

Youm-e-Azadi basketball tournament to commence on Aug 14

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Firdous Ittehad Social and sports Welfare Organization in collaboration with Karachi Basketball Association and Sindh Sports Department is going to organize Youm-e-Azadi Basketball Festival Matches on August 14.

According to deatails, Youm-e-Azadi girls basketball festival match will be played at 5pm at Aram-Bagh Basketball Court on August 14.

While Youm-e-Azadi boys basketball festival match will be played at 6pm at the same venue and the date, according to a communique .

The matches will be played under the supervision of Secretary Sindh Olympic Association Ahmed Ali Rajput with President of Karachi Sports Foundation Syed Wasim Hashmi as a chief guest.

An Independence Day ceremony will also be held at 4pm at Deputy Commission West Office on August 13.

Deputy Commissioner West Sehriyar Gul Memon will participate in the ceremony as a chief guest.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Sports Same Independence August Olympics Court

Recent Stories

Nimra Khan's husband confirms divorce with actress ..

Nimra Khan's husband confirms divorce with actress

6 minutes ago
 Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 ..

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 VIP Packs

49 minutes ago
 Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was commit ..

Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was committed by politicians

57 minutes ago
 OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

58 minutes ago
 Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed he ..

Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed her last.

1 hour ago
 42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.