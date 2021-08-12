Youm-e-Azadi basketball tournament to commence on Aug 14

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Firdous Ittehad Social and sports Welfare Organization in collaboration with Karachi Basketball Association and Sindh Sports Department is going to organize Youm-e-Azadi Basketball Festival Matches on August 14.

According to deatails, Youm-e-Azadi girls basketball festival match will be played at 5pm at Aram-Bagh Basketball Court on August 14.

While Youm-e-Azadi boys basketball festival match will be played at 6pm at the same venue and the date, according to a communique .

The matches will be played under the supervision of Secretary Sindh Olympic Association Ahmed Ali Rajput with President of Karachi Sports Foundation Syed Wasim Hashmi as a chief guest.

An Independence Day ceremony will also be held at 4pm at Deputy Commission West Office on August 13.

Deputy Commissioner West Sehriyar Gul Memon will participate in the ceremony as a chief guest.