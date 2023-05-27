Youm-e-Takbeer T-10 exhibition match to be played at Narowal cricket ground

A Youm-e-Takbeer T-10 exhibition match would be played between the teams of Pakistan Cricket Board (PBC)-XI and Lahore Qalandars at the newly-built Narowal Cricket Ground on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :A Youm-e-Takbeer T-10 exhibition match would be played between the teams of Pakistan Cricket board (PBC)-XI and Lahore Qalandars at the newly-built Narowal Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Pakistan Television sports would telecast live the opening ceremony of the match at 01:00 p.m., in which renowned singer Sahir Bagga would present national songs, the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives said in a news release here on Saturday.

Following the opening ceremony, stars of the national cricket team would be in action in the exhibition match at 02:30 p.

m.

Healthy activities have been restored in the National Sports City with the tireless efforts of Minister for Planning and Development Professor Ahsan Iqbal.

The minister also faced jail during the tenure of the PTI government for building the Narowal Sports City.

Ahsan Iqbal said today the Narowal Sports City, which had been converted into a ghost bungalow, was being reactivated fully.