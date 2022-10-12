UrduPoint.com

Young All-rounder Hopes To Become Part Of National Cricket Team

Muhammad Rameez Published October 12, 2022 | 06:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Peshawar's rising young all-rounder Taj Wali, who represented Baluchistan in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Wednesday expressed the confidence that he would soon become a part of the national Cricket team on the basis of his devotion, dedication and hard work.

He expressed these views while talking to the media here at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

Taj Wali said Cricket was his passion, in his first-class cricket career, he had the honor of taking 5 or more wickets in a match 19 times, while 4 times he had taken 10 wickets in a match.

The young all-rounder said in the near future, he would continue to work hard and improve his performance, including bowling, and try to bring innovation.

Taj Wali added that cricket was always his favorite game, to enter the national cricket team he had tried to perform in domestic cricket where he remained successful.

Hailing from Peshawar, Taj Wali has demonstrated his abilities as an all-rounder. It should be noted that even in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy cricket tournament at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, he has outplayed his opponents. Taj Wali was sure that through hard work and dedication his dream of representing the Pakistan team would come true.

