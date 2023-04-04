Close
Young Azizabad Beat Karachi Kickers

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 04, 2023 | 07:33 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ):Young Azizabad beat Karachi Kickers 2-0 in the first All Karachi DMC Korangi Floodlight Football Challenge Cup 2023 at Ansar Union Football Stadium.

President, PSO Workman Union Qazi Shaukat participated as a chief guest, according to a statement on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Joint Secretary PSO Work Union Tawheed Khan, International Players Shahjahan Baloch, Tournament Organizer and Former International Footballer Muhammad Siddiq, Arif, Nasir Jadoon, Aslam Bhaijaan, Tanveer Hamad Khan and football fans were in large number and encouraged the players.

