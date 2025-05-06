Open Menu

Young Cricketer Dies Of Cardiac Attack During PCB Cup Match

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 06, 2025 | 11:26 PM

Young cricketer dies of cardiac attack during PCB cup match

A young cricketer, Aleem Khan passed away after suffering a cardiac attack during an ongoing Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Cup match in Bannu

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) A young cricketer, Aleem Khan passed away after suffering a cardiac attack during an ongoing Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Cup match in Bannu.

According to official sources, Aleem Khan collapsed suddenly on the field, surely a shock for the local cricket community. Despite immediate medical treatment, he could not survive.

Late Tuesday night, Khan was laid to rest following funeral prayers with family, friends and fellow cricketers in attendance.

PCB Domestic Cricket Director Abdullah Khurram Niazi expressed deep sorrow over the loss.

In a statement, Niazi offered heartfelt condolences to the grieved family, praying for divine mercy for the deceased.

The local cricket fraternity mourns the loss of a talented young player with an abrupt end to his cricket career.

Recent Stories

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

29 minutes ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

31 minutes ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

43 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

44 minutes ago
 Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

32 minutes ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

32 minutes ago
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

32 minutes ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

32 minutes ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

1 hour ago
 Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

1 hour ago
 Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries befo ..

Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha

36 minutes ago
 Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC ..

Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC Y-Category Certification

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports