Young cricketer dies of cardiac attack during PCB cup match

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) A young cricketer, Aleem Khan passed away after suffering a cardiac attack during an ongoing Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Cup match in Bannu.

According to official sources, Aleem Khan collapsed suddenly on the field, surely a shock for the local cricket community. Despite immediate medical treatment, he could not survive.

Late Tuesday night, Khan was laid to rest following funeral prayers with family, friends and fellow cricketers in attendance.

PCB Domestic Cricket Director Abdullah Khurram Niazi expressed deep sorrow over the loss.

In a statement, Niazi offered heartfelt condolences to the grieved family, praying for divine mercy for the deceased.

The local cricket fraternity mourns the loss of a talented young player with an abrupt end to his cricket career.