UrduPoint.com

Young Owais Wins All Hazara Pot Black Snooker Championship Title

Muhammad Rameez Published April 03, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Young Owais wins All Hazara Pot Black Snooker Championship title

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) ::Promising Owais clinched the title of the All Hazara Pot Black Champion Trophy Snooker Championship here on Thursday.

Young Snooker World Champion Ahsan Ramzan distributed prizes. In the final of Hazara Champions Trophy Snooker Championship, famous Hazara snooker player Mohammad Owais defeated his rival Ali Pathan by 5-2 frames and won the champion trophy and cash prize of Rs 55,000 while Ali Pathan was declared runners up.

World Snooker Champion Ahsan Ramzan and National Snooker Coach Shehzad and ex-Director sports Tariq Mehmood distributed trophies, cash and souvenirs among the players on the occasion.

Tariq Mehmood on this occasion, said that there is no reason why snooker will produce many world class players if it is played with hard work and enthusiasm. He further said that a request has been made to the Provincial Directorate of Sports to encourage Ahsan Ramzan. He asked the Directorate of Sports to organize two major events on behalf of the Snooker Association.

Related Topics

World Sports Snooker All Coach

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume sess ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

7 hours ago
 Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sar ..

Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sarwar

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

9 hours ago
 Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

18 hours ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

18 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.