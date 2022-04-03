Young Owais wins All Hazara Pot Black Snooker Championship title

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) ::Promising Owais clinched the title of the All Hazara Pot Black Champion Trophy Snooker Championship here on Thursday.

Young Snooker World Champion Ahsan Ramzan distributed prizes. In the final of Hazara Champions Trophy Snooker Championship, famous Hazara snooker player Mohammad Owais defeated his rival Ali Pathan by 5-2 frames and won the champion trophy and cash prize of Rs 55,000 while Ali Pathan was declared runners up.

World Snooker Champion Ahsan Ramzan and National Snooker Coach Shehzad and ex-Director sports Tariq Mehmood distributed trophies, cash and souvenirs among the players on the occasion.

Tariq Mehmood on this occasion, said that there is no reason why snooker will produce many world class players if it is played with hard work and enthusiasm. He further said that a request has been made to the Provincial Directorate of Sports to encourage Ahsan Ramzan. He asked the Directorate of Sports to organize two major events on behalf of the Snooker Association.