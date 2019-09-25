Young pacer Shahzaib to debut in T20 series against England

Young talented pacer Mohammad Shahzaib has managed to impress the selectors in booking a place in the 15-member squad, announced Wednesday for the International Blind Cricket Twenty-20 series against England scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates in November

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ):Young talented pacer Mohammad Shahzaib has managed to impress the selectors in booking a place in the 15-member squad, announced Wednesday for the International Blind Cricket Twenty-20 series against England scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates in November.

The 17 years old, Shahzaib who hails from Bahawalpur had been knocking at the door of the International Cricket for some time with his outstanding performance in domestic competitions, and the selectors showed trust on him and he would make his International debut in the series against England.

Anees Javed, Haroon Khan and Muhammad Akram have made a comeback in the squad while Matiullah, Ayoub Khan and Muhammad Ijaz have been dropped from the side.

The 15-member squad was finalized by PBCC selection committee and approved by Chairman Syed Sultan Shah. The selection committee was headed by Muhammad Bilal Satti whose members comprised Masood Jan and Ibrar Shah, said a press release issued here.

Pakistan and England will lock horns in UAE for a series of six T20s to be played from November 10 to 19. These 15 players were selected by viewing their performance and physical fitness in the recent National Blind Cricket events and last International Series played vs Sri Lanka. A two-day camp for the selection of Pakistan team for the series was held at Faisalabad on September 14 and 15.

The team includes B1 (Riasat Khan, Sajid Nawaz, Muhammad Shahzaib, Fakhar Abbass, Shafi Ullah); B2 (Nisar Ali (captain), Badar Munir, Moeen Aslam, Shahzaib Haider, Anees Javed, Haroon Khan); B3 (Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Rashid, Mohsin Khan and Sana Ullah Khan Marwat).

The team management includes Maqsood-ul-Hassan Javed (team manager), Saleh Muhammad Baloch (Asstt team manager), Muhammad Jamil (head coach), Ibrar Shah (Astt coach) and Masood Jan (trainer).