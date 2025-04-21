Young Pakistani Golfers Compete In Japan's Royal Junior Championship
Muhammad Rameez Published April 21, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Two promising young Pakistani golfers showcased their skills at The Royal Junior Golf Championship this week, marking a significant milestone for Pakistan's junior golf program.
According to a press release issued here, Shahmeer Maajid and Sara Amin Khan represented their country at the prestigious tournament held at Nippon Kabaya Ohayo Country Club from April 18-20, 2025.
In the Boys Under-18 category, Shahmeer Maajid finished 37th overall, shooting a total of 24 over par across three challenging rounds. Despite facing stiff competition from top junior golfers across Asia, Maajid demonstrated resilience and competitive spirit.
Sara Amin Khan competed in the Girls Under-18 division, securing the 42nd position with a final score of 30 over par. Her participation highlights the growing talent in Pakistan's junior golf development program.
The tournament, supported by the R&A, Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation, and Nippon Kabaya Ohayo Holdings Inc., attracted top young golfers from across the Asian continent.
The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) expressed pride in the athletes' performance, emphasizing their commitment to developing young golf talent through international exposure and competitive opportunities.
Recent Stories
Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Young Pakistani Golfers compete in Japan's Royal Junior Championship13 minutes ago
-
Fatima Sana named skipper of ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier team of tournament14 hours ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win18 hours ago
-
Trials held for season 4 of MMA National C'ship20 hours ago
-
Zalmi crush Sultans by 120 runs to record 1st win2 days ago
-
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final2 days ago
-
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans2 days ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win2 days ago
-
Pak Women saunter to victory against Bangladesh2 days ago
-
PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs3 days ago
-
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neutral venues instead ..3 days ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who Will Win3 days ago