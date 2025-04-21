ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Two promising young Pakistani golfers showcased their skills at The Royal Junior Golf Championship this week, marking a significant milestone for Pakistan's junior golf program.

According to a press release issued here, Shahmeer Maajid and Sara Amin Khan represented their country at the prestigious tournament held at Nippon Kabaya Ohayo Country Club from April 18-20, 2025.

In the Boys Under-18 category, Shahmeer Maajid finished 37th overall, shooting a total of 24 over par across three challenging rounds. Despite facing stiff competition from top junior golfers across Asia, Maajid demonstrated resilience and competitive spirit.

Sara Amin Khan competed in the Girls Under-18 division, securing the 42nd position with a final score of 30 over par. Her participation highlights the growing talent in Pakistan's junior golf development program.

The tournament, supported by the R&A, Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation, and Nippon Kabaya Ohayo Holdings Inc., attracted top young golfers from across the Asian continent.

The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) expressed pride in the athletes' performance, emphasizing their commitment to developing young golf talent through international exposure and competitive opportunities.