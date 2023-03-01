UrduPoint.com

Young Pakistani Martial Artist Sets Guinness World Record

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 01, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Young Pakistani martial artist sets Guinness World Record

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :A six-year-old Pakistani martial artist, Salaar Mehsood has set a Guinness World Record by doing the most cartwheels in 30 seconds.

"Salaar did 26 one-handed cartwheels in 30 seconds and broke the previous record of 25," Pakistan's renowned martial artist Irfan Mehsood told APP on Wednesday.

Salaar is a student of Irfan, who is the holder of 60 Guinness World Records. Irfan has broken various records including the most push-ups (fingertips, carrying a 60 lb pack) in one minute, most step-ups in one minute (carrying a 100 lb pack), and the longest time in a reverse abdominal plank position carrying a 100 lb pack.

Irfan said he was also the only athlete to break world records using 80 to 100 Pounds of weight. "I'm the only Pakistani athlete to break most of India's world records. I have so far broken records of nine countries, including India, USA, UK, France, Philippines, Iraq, Egypt, Italy, and Spain," he said.

