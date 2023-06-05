Young players successfully promoting different games in Pakistan: Wasim

Mohammad Wasim, the former chairman of the selection committee of the Pakistan Cricket Team on Monday said that cricket is the most popular game in Pakistan and the role of young players is very important to promote the game in the country

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Mohammad Wasim, the former chairman of the selection committee of the Pakistan Cricket Team on Monday said that cricket is the most popular game in Pakistan and the role of young players is very important to promote the game in the country.

Addressing the participants at a Taekwondo competition organized by Pakistan Taekwondo Federation in collaboration with World Taekwondo at Iram Public School and College, Kahuta, he said that in future, the players from Kahuta would make us proud of their performance as there is no shortage of talent in Pakistan.

"I am happy to see the taekwondo competition of the children and got encouragement that Pakistan's young talent is coming up in cricket as well as other sports," he said.

On the occasion, President Pakistan Taekwondo Federation, Col Waseem Janjua, Principal Iram School and College, Iram Sikandar Janjua, International Coach, Sadaqat Hussain and others were present.

Mohammad Wasim said that the children should focus on education first and at the same time they should express their talents in extra-curricular activities which include sports, he said, adding that there are many cricketers including Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir and myself who are from small areas.

"After hard work, we came up and reached the international level, he said and advised the children to work hard to make their parents and family members proud of their performance." Col (retd) Wasim Janjua said that children are the future of any country and in a wonderful way they demonstrated Taekwondo.

He expressed the hope that some children would go ahead and reach an international level in this game.

Iram Sikandar Janjua said, "The future of the country is in the hands of the children and we are promoting extra-curricular activities along with quality education in the school." Taekwondo players and the students of the school performed brilliantly which was applauded by the participants of the event.

A large number of people including notable figures from Kahuta, political figures, lawyers' community and parents of the children participated in the program.