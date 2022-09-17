Young Saad spearheads the 39th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf

Juvenile Saad Habib of Rumanza Golf Club, Multan took over the leadership command in this 39th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Championship, which now moved into the final phase here at the historic Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course after the completion of two eventful rounds which saw many twists and turns as the flow of the golf championship took shape

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Juvenile Saad Habib of Rumanza Golf Club, Multan took over the leadership command in this 39th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Championship, which now moved into the final phase here at the historic Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course after the completion of two eventful rounds which saw many twists and turns as the flow of the golf championship took shape .

During the second round yesterday, one saw the overnight golfer of excellence, Usman Akram Sahi in disarray and young and extremely talented Saad Habib surface as the champion in command and he virtually illuminated the championship proceedings with laudable golfing excellence and meritorious and well crafted display of golfing skills.

His hitting off the tees on all par fours and par fives was power oriented with accuracy as the hall mark and his approach shots from the fairways were firm and crispy .

And through perfection in application of golfing skills he managed five birdies, eleven regulation pars and stroke losses were encountered on two holes.

His five handicap advantage plus dazzling golf play fetched him a remarkable second round score of net 64 and that added to his first round net score of 70 gave him an outstanding aggregate net score of 134, ten under par and he now leads the pack, as Governors Cup moves into the final day tomorrow on Sunday.

On the final day on Sunday, Saad Habib's nearest challenger is Farid Maneka of Lahore Gymkhana, another yearning young one who is craving for a fanciful performance in this title bearing championship. With two rounds scores of net 65 on first day and net 72 on the second day, Farid is placed at second position at a net aggregate score of 137, three strokes behind the leader. Another one who played appreciably well is Hamza Kardar. His net scores for two rounds are 70 and 68 and the aggregate is 138 and though he is lagging behind, he has the capacity to withstand the final days pressures.

Dawish Lashari at a score of net 139, Abdullah Farooqi, Hussain Atta and Ahmed Ibrahim at net 140 played unfaltering golf during the second round on Saturday, and now are considered threats to the leader .

A few more looking good are Mohsen Zafar, Hassan Samiuddin and Usman Akram Sahi, bunched together at two rounds net aggregate of 142 .

In the competition for honors in the ladies section Bushra Fatima is leading with a score of net 71 followed by Minaa Zainab at 73 and Sameea Javed at 74.

And competition wise, a close contest is expected on Sunday in the net section where the Governors Cup title is at stake.

The Championship will conclude tomorrow, Sunday and Governor Punjab will distribute prizes to the winners at 530pm at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club Lawns.