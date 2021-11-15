UrduPoint.com

Young Scores 42 As Hawks Clobber Short-handed Bucks

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 08:20 AM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Trae Young finished with 42 points and 10 assists as the Atlanta Hawks snapped a six-game losing skid by routing the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks 120-100 on Sunday.

Young shot 16-of-26 from the floor and made a career-high eight three pointers in his second consecutive game with 30-plus points.

John Collins scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half, and Clint Capela added 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks, who improved to 4-1 at home this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who returned from missing Friday's contest with a sprained ankle, scored a team-high 26 points and dished out six assists for the visiting Bucks, who lost their second straight.

Jrue Holiday added 19 points and Grayson Allen scored 18 in the loss.

Milwaukee played without Brook Lopez (back injury), George Hill (back) and Khris Middleton (Covid-19 protocol).

Elsewhere, Anthony Davis scored 27 of his 34 points in the first half and had 15 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 114-106.

LeBron James missed his sixth straight game for the Lakers with an abdominal strain. Los Angeles is 4-4 this season in games that James hasn't played.

"I wanted to come out and dominate the game and do whatever I could to get the team going," Davis said. "That's the type of energy you need from our bench, our star players, our role players." Talen Horton-Tucker scored 17 points in his season debut for Los Angeles, while Malik Monk scored 16 points and Russell Westbrook posted 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Dejounte Murray finished with a triple-double of 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Spurs, who dropped their second consecutive game.

Keldon Johnson scored 24 points, Devin Vassell scored 19 points, Thaddeus Young 17, and Derrick White 10 in the defeat.

