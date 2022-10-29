Young sports reporters visit sports stadiums in Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan

The young sports reporters from across Pakistan, who are currently in provincial capital for the training programme jointly organized by Pakistan Sports Writers Federation and Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday visited under construction Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium and Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :The young sports reporters from across Pakistan, who are currently in provincial capital for the training programme jointly organized by Pakistan Sports Writers Federation and Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday visited under construction Arbab Niaz cricket Stadium and Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda.

The aim and objective of the visits is to provide practice experience to the young sports reporters in their visits to Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium Peshawar, Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda and Mardan Sports Complex.

To ensure the provision of information about professional responsibilities, the youth of the training programme visited the under-construction International Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium, Peshawar. Briefing about the importance and ongoing construction work, Syed Jaffar Shah said that more than 90 percent work on the stadium has been completed and the rest would be completed by March next year.

Later, the participants of the training programme visited the Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda equipped with international standard facilities where they were given information about the venues and sports of the various games.

District Sports Officer Charsada Tahsinullah Khan warmly welcomed the the Young Sports Reporters team and were garlanded at the entrance on behalf of the Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Captain (retd) Abdur Rehman.

The students of the Peace school and College and other colleges who were there and showered flowers on the guests. The District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah on this occasion briefed the team of Young Sports Reporters. He said so far District Sports Officer under the supervising of District Administration headed by Deputy Commissioner Charsadda organized scores of sporting events including National and Junior National Championships wherein players from all across Pakistan visited Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex and were facilitated from the international standard facilities that the complex has including a hostel for 200 players.

The Young Sports Reporters also competed in the Badminton, Tug-of-War, 100m race and Table Tennis events besides a football match was also organized between Young Sports Reporters who enthusiastically participated and enjoyed.

Young reporters were also given a tour of various venues in Mardan Sports Complex. RSO Nimatullah Marwat and DSO Afzal welcomed them. A competition was also held in which Young White's team defeated the Red team in a badminton event, also participated by Young Female Sports Reporters. There were three journalists including a female sports journalist Salma Niaz, two Young Male Sports Reporters from Afghanistan are part of the 50 members Young Sports Reporters team. Out of the total 17 Afghan Youth Sports Journalists based in Peshawar are also part of the delegation.