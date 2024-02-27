Young Star Club qualifies for Football Tournament quarterfinals

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Young Star Club has qualified for the quarterfinals of the Muhammad Shah and Muhammad Aslam Memorial Football Tournament at the Municipal Stadium, Rawalpindi.

In the pre-quarterfinals Young Star Club defeated Zamindar Club by 3-0 and moved in the quarterfinals.

Young Star Club had a 1-0 lead at the first half while they scored two more goals 3-0 break in the second half of the game.

A total of sixteen teams were participating in the tournament, which have been divided into four groups. One team from each group would qualify for the semifinals.

Team include Young Star Club, Wanderers Club, Zamindar Club, Muslim Club, Al Hamra Club, Nishtar Club, Young Man, USGC Club, Young Muslim, Dhamyal Club, Al Muslim Club, Al Falah Club, Galactxo Club, Chaklala Club, Pak Shaheen and Lajpal Club.