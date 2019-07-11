Young swimmers take part in opening day coaching of swimming camp

Dozens of boys and girls of 5 to 16 years age participated in the opening day drills of the Punjab Summer Swimming Camp at Punjab International Swimming Complex, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Dozens of boys and girls of 5 to 16 years age participated in the opening day drills of the Punjab Summer Swimming Camp at Punjab International Swimming Complex, here on Thursday.

A team of competent coaches has been assigned the duty to impart modern training to young swimmers at the camp. Sport board Punjab's Chief sports consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk is supervising the activities at the month-long camp, being organised under the auspices of the SBP.

Shahid Faqeer said holding of the Punjab Summer Swimming Camp is a positive measure of Director General Sports Punjab, Nadeem Sarwar to identity young talent and to motivate the participants to take up swimming as a sport.

"Young swimmers must avail this golden opportunity and polish their skills under the guidance of qualified coaches," he said adding "Young male and female swimmers are keenly taking part in daily swimming drills and the coaches have been advised to teach young swimmers about the basics of swimming."