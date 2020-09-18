Young talent a blessing for Pakistan cricket team, says Rumman Raees

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistani fast-bowler Rumman Raees believes we were blessed to have an excellent pace attack in shape of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf, saying we need to give full faith in the youngsters.

"When I debuted for Pakistan in 2016, I was a little unsure of myself but all that changed as I played more games for the national side and that really helped build my confidence too. I feel that all our new bowlers need a proper chance to develop themselves at the international level." "We need to get away from judging the level of players on performances in one or two games. We are currently blessed with a new and excellent pace attack which consists of Names like Shaheen, Naseem, Hasnain and Haris.

The youngsters are lucky to be guided by the likes of experienced fast bowlers such as Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz which will really help them improve in the future," Pakpassion.net quoted him as saying.

Rumman, who was ruled out of 2020-21 domestic season due to injury, said we need to tell the youngsters that we have full faith in them and we consider them our main strike bowlers and match-winners. "That will boost their morale and help them gain confidence.

Shaheen and Naseem are our wicket-taking bowlers and the more confident they feel in themselves, the more wickets they will take for Pakistan," he said.

Speaking about his comeback, Rumman, who has represented Pakistan in nine ODIs and eight Twenty20s where he has collectively taken 22 wickets, said if we look at the sort of injuries and the break from cricket he had, he feels the chances of making it back to the Pakistan side appears to be nil.

"This is human nature as one starts doubting their own abilities if they haven't performed on a cricket field for a while. However, I do know that to get myself back on track for a comeback I will need to put in a lot of hard work which I am happy to say I am doing now.""This involves taking care of my diet and given the issues with my back and the fact that I cannot lift weights, I am focussing on swimming a lot to get myself fit for future challenges. Not only am I working on fitness, I'm also looking to bowl as many overs as possible as that is vital practice for any fast-bowler. The idea being that I will be in prime condition if I am asked to play back-to-back T20s, ODIs or even 4-Day games – all of that will help build my case for a future recall to the Pakistan side," he said.