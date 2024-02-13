Young tennis player Zainab Ali passes away

A budding Pakistan tennis player Zainab Ali Naqvi, who was featuring in the ongoing ITF Juniors Tournaments at SDA-PTF Complex Islamabad had passed away, Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) A budding Pakistan tennis player Zainab Ali Naqvi, who was featuring in the ongoing ITF Juniors Tournaments at SDA-PTF Complex Islamabad had passed away, Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) said on Tuesday.

“Zainab, a young tennis player who had come to Islamabad from Karachi to participate in the ITF Juniors Tournaments, passed away last night (February 12) in Islamabad,” the PTF said in a press release.

A PTF official told APP that Zainab, who was staying in Islamabad at her maternal grandmother’s home was taking a bath after featuring in a match, but after 30 minutes was found dead in the washroom.

“She was a healthy athlete and as far as I know she had no medical issues. Probably, she died due to showering and pouring water on her head soon after playing the match,” a Karachi-based PTF official told APP on phone.

The 17-year-old Zainab was taken to a nearby hospital but the doctors said she had died before reaching there.

“Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, President PTF, Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, Ex-President PTF, PTF Council Members and the tennis fraternity offer their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

“May Allah bless the departed soul with eternal peace in heaven.” According to the PTF, Tuesday’s matches of the ITF Juniors were postponed as a mark of respect in memory of Zainab. The fixture will be played on Wednesday under the same schedule.

“A joint prayer was offered and one-minute silence was observed by all the foreign and Pakistani players, parents, coaches and the PTF officials and staff on Tuesday.”