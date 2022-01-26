UrduPoint.com

Young Tennis Star Abubakar Calls On Punjab Sport Minister

Young tennis star Abubakar calls on Punjab Sport Minister

Young tennis star and winner of U-12 ITF Asia Championship at Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan Abubakar Talha called on Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti here at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday



Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti presented a cheque of Rs 50,000 and an appreciation certificate to Abubakar Talha on this occasion. Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser and Director Staff Youth Affairs Umair Hassan were also present.

It is worth mentioning that Punjab's Abubakar Talha was part of Pakistan's U-12 team that won country's first ever ITF Asia Championship at Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan from November 22 to 26, 2021.

Appreciating the tennis talent of Abubakar, Punjab Minister for Sports said Abubakar Talha has earned amazing tennis feat at such a young age which is definitely a big honour for the country. "We are proud of Abubakar Talha's tennis achievement which is definitely a great source of inspiration for young tennis players," he added.

He said that all the players who won sports titles for Pakistan are our heroes and we will continue to encourage, support and honour our great sports heroes.

