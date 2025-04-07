The International Tennis Federation (ITF) Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Juniors Tennis Championship kicked off on Monday at the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Complex, featuring promising young athletes from 14 countries

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The International Tennis Federation (ITF) Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Juniors Tennis Championship kicked off on Monday at the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Complex, featuring promising young athletes from 14 countries.

According to a press released issued PTF, the tournament, honoring the memory of Zainab Ali Naqvi, a young tennis player who tragically passed away last year, has drawn 38 boys and 21 girls from across the globe.

PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi officially opened the championship, personally welcoming international participants and wishing them success.

In the first-round matches, five Pakistani boys and one girl advanced to the second round. Notable local performers included Mikaeel Ali Baig who defeated China's Yuxuan Li and Soha Ali who won a challenging three-set match against Kazakhstan's Zhaniya.

The tournament represents a significant opportunity for junior tennis players to showcase their skills on an international stage, with participants representing diverse countries including Kazakhstan, Singapore, Turkey, Japan and China.

Play continues Tuesday at 10:00 a.m with spectators and tennis enthusiasts eagerly anticipating the upcoming matches.