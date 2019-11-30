Young United talent gives Solskjaer food for thought

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will continue the difficult balancing act of integrating Manchester United's exciting young talent into a first team still struggling to find consistency when they take on Aston Villa on Sunday.

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will continue the difficult balancing act of integrating Manchester United's exciting young talent into a first team still struggling to find consistency when they take on Aston Villa on Sunday.

United faced a marathon trek to play Astana in Kazakhstan on Thursday although, having already qualified from their Europa League group, the United manager was able to rest his entire first team squad.

Striker Jesse Lingard was the only regular first team player to make the trip as Solskjaer kept one eye on the Villa game and an increasingly frustrating domestic campaign.

United are presently nine points off the fourth and final Champions League place occupied by Chelsea, where Frank Lampard has illustrated youth can flourish.

Solskjaer fielded a team on Thursday with an average age fractionally over 22 and the majority acquitted themselves well despite a 2-1 defeat.

Right-back Ethan Laird, midfielder Dylan Levitt and centre-back Di'Shon Bernard, who was unfortunate to score an own goal, all made debuts and were singled out for praise by the manager.

Solskjaer spoke of possibly allowing a number of the youngsters to leave in the January transfer window to gain valuable first team experience on loan elsewhere.

"I think some of these might benefit from going out on loan," he said.