Youngest Pakistani MMA Artist Breaks Record For Most Elbow To Knee Strikes

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 12, 2024 | 11:33 PM

Youngest Pakistani MMA Artist breaks record for most Elbow to Knee strikes

Sufyan Mehsud, Pakistan's youngest five-time Mix Martial Arts (MMA) Artist has broken another Guinness World Record, this time surpassing India's previous record

Sufyan Mehsud, Pakistan's youngest five-time Mix Martial Arts (MMA) Artist has broken another Guinness World Record, this time surpassing India's previous record.

The 22-year-old accomplished the feat by performing 79 elbow-to-knee strikes in 30 seconds, eclipsing the previous record of 54 strikes held by India's Javeria.

Mehsud who is the son of Irfan Mehsud, the first Pakistani to set 100 Guinness World Records has now emerged as Pakistan's youngest Guinness World Record holder. This achievement comes after he had already broken a previous record held by India.

