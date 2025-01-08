Young's Buzzer-beater Lifts Hawks, Celtics Down Nuggets
Muhammad Rameez Published January 08, 2025 | 08:33 PM
Trae Young's sensational buzzer-beating three-pointer lifted the Atlanta Hawks to a 124-121 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday as Boston beat Denver in a battle of the last two NBA champions
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Trae Young's sensational buzzer-beating three-pointer lifted the Atlanta Hawks to a 124-121 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday as Boston beat Denver in a battle of the last two NBA champions.
At the end of a tight game, the crowd in Salt Lake City roared as Collin Sexton drilled a three-pointer to pull the Jazz level at 121-121 with four seconds remaining.
They appeared headed to overtime when Young unleashed his stunning shot from the half-court line -- the third buzzer-beater of his career according to the Hawks.
Young finished the game with 24 points and 20 assists, helping the Hawks improve to 19-18 despite Lauri Markkanen's 35 points for the Jazz.
In Denver, Jayson Tatum scored 29 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 25 as the reigning champion Boston Celtics triumphed 118-106 over the 2023 title holders Denver, who were without three-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic because of illness.
Porzingis scored 15 points in the first quarter to key Boston's hot start, but their 37-25 lead evaporated in the second quarter and it was tied 57-57 at halftime.
Russell Westbrook scored 26 points to lead six Denver players to score in double figures.
But the Celtics used a 15-0 scoring run in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
In New Orleans, Anthony Edwards scored 32 points with nine rebounds to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 104-97 victory over the Pelicans, spoiling Pels star Zion Williamson's return from a two-month injury absence.
Williamson scored 22 points with six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Dejounte Murray led New Orleans with 29 points, but CJ McCollum had a rough night -- scoring just five points on one-for-14 shooting.
Quentin Grimes was the unlikely hero for Dallas as the injury-hit Mavericks out-classed LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 118-97 to snap a five-game losing streak.
Grimes came off the bench to score 23 points and grab nine rebounds, drilling six of the Mavericks' 18 three-pointers.
Dallas, last season's Western Conference champions, had gone 1-5 since losing Luka Doncic to a calf strain on Christmas Day. Still without the Slovenian star, they announced on Monday that Kyrie Irving would be sidelined for some time with a lower back sprain.
Down by as many as six in the second quarter, the Mavs closed the first half on an 11-0 scoring run to take a 55-50 lead and never trailed in the second half.
Recent Stories
KU, Dimension Research signs MoU to launch clinical research, trials courses
Reducing cost of energy to increase production: Tanveer
Thousands flee as Los Angeles wildfires burn out of control
UAE places 19 individuals, entities on its Local Terrorist List for terrorist or ..
CM Maryam gaining unprecedented popularity every day: Azma Bokhari
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi awarded second Magnet designation for nursing excelle ..
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs MoU with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum K ..
Rain expected tomorrow with drop in temperatures
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday met with ..
SALU Signs MoU with vision for Education Foundation to enhance Student Welfare
ADIB Capital launches European Logistics Fund
More Stories From Sports
-
KP Sports' Minister, chairman PA body visits Arbab Niaz Stadium9 minutes ago
-
PCB moves ODI tri-series against NZ, SA to Gaddafi, NBP stadiums5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's squad for Physical Disability Champions Trophy announced2 hours ago
-
Gaddafi Stadium, National Bank Stadium near completion to host ICC Champions Trophy 20254 hours ago
-
Interesting details about reward for Babar Azam for suing “CA” bat6 hours ago
-
Pakistan fined 25pc of match fee over slow overrate during second Test against South Africa6 hours ago
-
Young's buzzer-beater lifts Hawks, Celtics down Nuggets2 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Table Tennis team achieves silver in national championship8 hours ago
-
Newcastle win at Arsenal to put one foot in League Cup final2 minutes ago
-
Media Cricket League 2025 kicks off with exciting matches at Shalimar Ground23 hours ago
-
HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed1 day ago
-
Cape Town Test: Shan Masood breaks 27-year old record on South African soil1 day ago