Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Trae Young's sensational buzzer-beating three-pointer lifted the Atlanta Hawks to a 124-121 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday as Boston beat Denver in a battle of the last two NBA champions.

At the end of a tight game, the crowd in Salt Lake City roared as Collin Sexton drilled a three-pointer to pull the Jazz level at 121-121 with four seconds remaining.

They appeared headed to overtime when Young unleashed his stunning shot from the half-court line -- the third buzzer-beater of his career according to the Hawks.

Young finished the game with 24 points and 20 assists, helping the Hawks improve to 19-18 despite Lauri Markkanen's 35 points for the Jazz.

In Denver, Jayson Tatum scored 29 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 25 as the reigning champion Boston Celtics triumphed 118-106 over the 2023 title holders Denver, who were without three-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic because of illness.

Porzingis scored 15 points in the first quarter to key Boston's hot start, but their 37-25 lead evaporated in the second quarter and it was tied 57-57 at halftime.

Russell Westbrook scored 26 points to lead six Denver players to score in double figures.

But the Celtics used a 15-0 scoring run in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

In New Orleans, Anthony Edwards scored 32 points with nine rebounds to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 104-97 victory over the Pelicans, spoiling Pels star Zion Williamson's return from a two-month injury absence.

Williamson scored 22 points with six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Dejounte Murray led New Orleans with 29 points, but CJ McCollum had a rough night -- scoring just five points on one-for-14 shooting.

Quentin Grimes was the unlikely hero for Dallas as the injury-hit Mavericks out-classed LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 118-97 to snap a five-game losing streak.

Grimes came off the bench to score 23 points and grab nine rebounds, drilling six of the Mavericks' 18 three-pointers.

Dallas, last season's Western Conference champions, had gone 1-5 since losing Luka Doncic to a calf strain on Christmas Day. Still without the Slovenian star, they announced on Monday that Kyrie Irving would be sidelined for some time with a lower back sprain.

Down by as many as six in the second quarter, the Mavs closed the first half on an 11-0 scoring run to take a 55-50 lead and never trailed in the second half.