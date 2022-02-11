Youngs waits to equal England record as Randall starts against Italy

Ben Youngs has been kept waiting to equal the England cap record after coach Eddie Jones named him among the replacements for Sunday's Six Nations match away to Italy

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Ben Youngs has been kept waiting to equal the England cap record after coach Eddie Jones named him among the replacements for Sunday's Six Nations match away to Italy.

Harry Randall, capped just twice, will start at scrum-half, although Leicester veteran Youngs will equal Jason Leonard's record of 114 England international appearances if he comes off the bench at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

In total, Jones has made six personnel changes and two positional switches following England's 20-17 loss to Scotland in their tournament opener at Murrayfield last weekend.