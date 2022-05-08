UrduPoint.com

Youngsters To Come Forward In Sports, DIG Zafar Ali Khan

Published May 08, 2022

Youngsters to come forward in sports, DIG Zafar Ali Khan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :The inaugural match of Lalazar Cricket Tournament was played between Awan Brothers and Gushia Qalandars at Hashim Khan Cricket academy here on Sunday.

DIG Zafar Ali Khan was the chief guest on this occasion and formally inaugurated the tournament wherein six top teams are taking part.

Speaking on this occasion, the youth are the future of this country and they are the ones who have to take the reins of the country. He also appreciated the people and elders of the villages to have ground for the youth so that our young generation can make a name for itself in sports instead of doing wrong deeds.

He also advised the youth to give much time to healthy sports activities.

Zafar Ali Khan and Akbar Sethi distributed shirts to the players at the ceremony. Provincial President of Pakistan Hindkovan Movement Khawaja Muhammad Akbar Sethi, Hashim Khan Cricket Academy Administrator Hashim Khan Awan, Haji Muhammad Sharif, Former Nazim Town 2 Sohail Khan, Village Nazim Habib Gul, Zaheer Hashim Lalazar were also present. The owners of the 6 teams of the cricket tournament and other guests also participated in the tournament.

