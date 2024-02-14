Youngsters to watch for in PSL 9

The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) has a rich history of providing platform to the finest young talent the country has to offer

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) has a rich history of providing platform to the finest young talent the country has to offer.

PSL 9 was set to feature an exciting new batch of talented players. From lethal fast bowlers and dexterous spinners to skillful batters, all players will look to prove themselves at the big stage.

Mohammad Zeeshan of Peshawar Zalmi was a formidable pace prospect, having shown his promise in the Pakistan U19 team. Aided by his towering height of 6 feet 8 inches, the right-arm fast bowler extracts extra bounce, spelling trouble for the opposition.

“I will be sharing the dressing room with and playing alongside Babar Azam, the best batter in the world, which I am really excited about.

“T20 cricket allows limited room for the bowlers as the batters are always looking to charge. I think that’s where variations come into play; you need command over your slower balls, bouncers and yorkers to succeed.”

Saad Baig of Karachi Kings would be representing his home city in the ninth edition of HBL PSL. The wicketkeeper-batter led Pakistan U19 to semi-finals of ICC U19 World Cup 2024. The previous year, he led Pakistan U19 to the semi-finals of ACC U19 Asia Cup.

Saad, said, “I will be part of a very experienced dressing room and I will try to improve my game as much as I can. I will ask seniors like Shoaib Malik and Keiron Pollard about their work ethic. They have played a lot of T20 cricket across the world so learning from them would be good for my future as well.”

Right-arm pacer Ubaid Shah of Islamabad United would be joining his brothers, Test cricketer Naseem Shah and first-class player Hunain Shah, at Islamabad United to strengthen the franchise’s pace battery. Since his debut for Pakistan U19, the pacer has become an indispensable asset to the side.

“It is very exciting that I am in the same team as both my brothers. And it is an honour to play under Shadab [Khan] Bhai’s captaincy. I look forward to learning from him. HBL PSL is big tournament with some very experienced names.”

Shamyl Hussain of Islamabad United was a top-order batter known for impressive strokeplay.

The young left-handed batter, an avid fan of Brian Lara, says he has modelled his technique and shots after the West Indies batting legend.

“My style of play aligns with that of Islamabad United; I like to play attacking cricket and put pressure on the bowlers. I will be surrounded by senior players so my goal is to gain as much experience as I can during the tournament.”

Syed Faridoun of Lahore Qalandars was a left-arm wrist spinner who will be representing Lahore Qalandars in HBL PSL 9. As part of their Player Development Program, the franchise had sent Faridoun to represent Melbourne Stars at the Big Bash League in 2021.

Top players from around the world come to play in this league and I aspire to compete against them. Your economy rate matters a lot in T20 cricket, so I always aim to restrict the flow of runs. I have gotten to share the dressing room with Rashid Khan in the past two years so I have learnt a lot from him.”

Faisal Akram, another left-arm wrist spinner, was set to represent Multan Sultans in the ninth edition of the HBL PSL. “Multan is my home so it feels great that I have been picked to represent the city. If I get the chance to play, I will give my 100 per cent on the field. I am looking to end the season as the best emerging player of the season.

“Multan Sultans have a great team this year. I am especially looking forward to learning from our captain Mohammad Rizwan, and foreign players like Reeza Hendricks and Dawid Malan.”

Khawaja Mohammad Nafay of Quetta Gladiators was a right-handed batter who was picked by Quetta Gladiators for the upcoming season of HBL PSL. “My coach was with me when I got the news that I had been picked by Quetta. It made the moment really special because he has worked hard with me. It is a big deal for me, because performing in this league paves way for your selection to the national side.

“I am really excited to share space with Jason Roy, Mohammad Amir and Sarfaraz Ahmed. I will have much to learn from these seasoned campaigners.”