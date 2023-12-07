Younis breaks Egyptian’s Guinness World Record

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Pakistani pugilist Younis Khan has broken the Guinness World Record of Egypt's Fariz Muhammad Shaban.

Younis, who hails from South Waziristan, broke the world record for the most one-hundred punches in one

minute.

Fariz Muhammad Shaban of Egypt did 214 punches in one minute while Younis was able to set the record by hitting 265 punches.

Younis has already set two Guinness World Records and was the student of Pakistan’s renowned martial artist and Guinness World Record Holder Irfan Mehsood.

As many as 15 students of Irfan have made Guinness World Records and his club ‘Lion’s Den Fight Club’ has set 115 Guinness World Records so far.

Irfan has broken many records including most push-ups (fingertips, carrying a 60 lb pack) in one minute, most step-ups in one minute (carrying a 100 lb pack), and the longest time in a reverse abdominal plank position carrying a 100 lb pack. He was also the only athlete to break world records using 80 to 100 Pounds of weight.

“I’m the only Pakistani athlete to break most of India’s world records. I have so far broken records of nine countries including India, USA, UK, France, the Philippines, Iraq, Egypt, Italy, and Spain,” he told APP.

\395