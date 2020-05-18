UrduPoint.com
Younis Khan Says Drawing Comparison Between Babar Azam, Kohli Is Premature

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 05:00 PM

Younis Khan says drawing comparison between Babar Azam, Kohli is premature

The former captain says Kohli is at the peak of his career with huge experience in international cricket while Azam still needs more time but comparison between both could be made only five years after.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2020) Former Test cricketer Younis Khan said that comparison between star batsman Babar Azam and Indian Skipper Virat Kohli could only be possible after five years time.

He said Kohli is at the peak of his career at this time while career numbers are far intimidating as he is an establishes superstar and has experience across all formats.

"You know, Kohli - who is 31-year old, is at the peak of his career and is playing international cricket for over a decade now,” said Younis Khan, adding that Kohli proved himself in all conditions.

He said the 70 international centuries that he has scored is a testimony to his class and abilities.

“Azam just started his career and need more time to reach his peak,” said Younis Khan. He also said that babar Azam made his international debut barely five years back, point out that he already had 16 centuries under his belt and showed very good average in both Test and ODIs.

He further stated that drawing comparison between both would be premature but would be possible after years from now.

“Compare Azam only after five years as it will be unfair at this moment,” he added.

