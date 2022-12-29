Yousaf Khalil advances to semi-finals of Serena Hotels National Tennis Tournament

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Yousaf Khalil moved to the semi-finals of the 7th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tournament after toppling Muzammil Murtaza in the quarter-final here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Thursday.

Yousaf won the fixture 6-3,1-6,6-1.

In ladies singles quarter-finals, Esha Jawad edged passed Amna Ali Qayum 6-4,6-0, while Sarah Mahboob saw off Kainat Ali 6-0,6-0 and Meheq Khokhar outclassed Amarah Khan 6-1,6-1.

Fixtures in other categories were also held on Thursday.

Following are the results:- Boys Singles 18 & Under 2nd Round: Rahim Veqar bt Amir Mazari 6-2, 6-1; Asad Zaman bt Ibrahim Saqib 6-0,6-4; Uzair Khan bt M. Slar Khan 6-3, 5-7,6-3; Mahatir Muhammad bt Taimoor Ansari 6-0,6-1;Sami Zeb Khan bt Abdul Rafay 6-0,6-0; Ahmed Nael Qureshi bt Abdul Basit 6-2,6-1; Hamid Israr bt Hamza Asim 6-3,6-3; Bilal Asim bt Hamza Roman 6-1, 6-2.

Meanwhile, rain affected several matches on Thursday, which will now be held on Friday.