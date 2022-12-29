UrduPoint.com

Yousaf Khalil Advances To Semi-finals Of Serena Hotels National Tennis Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 29, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Yousaf Khalil advances to semi-finals of Serena Hotels National Tennis Tournament

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Yousaf Khalil moved to the semi-finals of the 7th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tournament after toppling Muzammil Murtaza in the quarter-final here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Thursday.

Yousaf won the fixture 6-3,1-6,6-1.

In ladies singles quarter-finals, Esha Jawad edged passed Amna Ali Qayum 6-4,6-0, while Sarah Mahboob saw off Kainat Ali 6-0,6-0 and Meheq Khokhar outclassed Amarah Khan 6-1,6-1.

Fixtures in other categories were also held on Thursday.

Following are the results:- Boys Singles 18 & Under 2nd Round: Rahim Veqar bt Amir Mazari 6-2, 6-1; Asad Zaman bt Ibrahim Saqib 6-0,6-4; Uzair Khan bt M. Slar Khan 6-3, 5-7,6-3; Mahatir Muhammad bt Taimoor Ansari 6-0,6-1;Sami Zeb Khan bt Abdul Rafay 6-0,6-0; Ahmed Nael Qureshi bt Abdul Basit 6-2,6-1; Hamid Israr bt Hamza Asim 6-3,6-3; Bilal Asim bt Hamza Roman 6-1, 6-2.

Meanwhile, rain affected several matches on Thursday, which will now be held on Friday.

Related Topics

Tennis

Recent Stories

Airports conduct tight screening against BF.7

Airports conduct tight screening against BF.7

3 minutes ago
 Babar Azam rules the roost at top of ICC Men’s O ..

Babar Azam rules the roost at top of ICC Men’s ODI ranking

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan struggle to avoid defeat in first Test ag ..

Pakistan struggle to avoid defeat in first Test against England

15 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League announces dates for ADNOC Pro Leagu ..

UAE Pro League announces dates for ADNOC Pro League&#039;s round 2

46 minutes ago
 Infinix brings huge year end discounts to celebrat ..

Infinix brings huge year end discounts to celebrate the New Year!

2 hours ago
 A realme Ode to the Year 2022

A realme Ode to the Year 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.