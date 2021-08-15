UrduPoint.com

Yousaf Khan Wins Abbottabad To Nathiagali Independence Day Cycle Race

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 07:10 PM

Yousaf Khan wins Abbottabad to Nathiagali Independence Day Cycle Race

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) ::Yousaf Khan clinched the trophy of the All Pakistan Azadi Cup Mountain Bike Cycle Race from Abbottabad to Nathiagali by covering the 35 in one hour and 34 minutes and 29 seconds.

The Race was organized by Pakistan Cycling Federation with the collaboration of KP Cycling Association, Directorate of sports KP, District Administration and Regional Sports Officer Abbottabad. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cyclist took a complete lead over their rivals and claimed the first three positions.

Yousaf Khan covered the required distance of 35 km in 1 hour and 34 minutes. Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai distributed prizes among the cyclists.

Thirty-three cyclists from all over the country took part in this difficult race with full enthusiasm and enthusiasm, regardless of their lives and despite the heavy rains, the cyclists completed their journey.

The first three positions among the participating athletes went to KP and Yousaf Khan of KP won the title in 1 hour and 34 minutes and KP cyclist Sajid recorded 1 hour and 37 minutes and 34 sec took runners-up trophy while Omar Farooq, also from KP finished third with his clock time 1, 37 minutes and 44sec. The cyclist of Higher education Commission Saddiq Ullah, Shakeel of Punjab, and Abdullah of Punjab took fourth, fifth and sixth positions respectively.

The heavy rain on this mountain track and the thrilling competition remained thrilling till the last moment and the first three position holders were only a few seconds apart.

Provincial Culture Minister Shaukat Yousafzai distributed cash and other prizes among the athletes and officials who were prominent in the event.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that the provincial government is taking special steps for promotion and coping with the most difficult conditions. Prime Minister Imran Khan has not only improved the country's economy but also put the deprived sector on its feet.

He said the government has taken vital steps for the exploring of tourism potential and holding of such events would also help in attaining and achieving the real goal of bringing local and foreign tourists to scenic places.

He said with the exploration of tourism potential it would help in creating and increasing employment opportunities. Now the tourists are looking happy and excited to travel for tourism and this has also increased employment opportunities at the local level and has also made people aware of Pakistan's cultural heritage.

He reiterated the government's commitment to such positive activities. He also lauded Pakistan Cycling Federation for holding cycling events on Independence Day and Khyber Pass and Abbottabad to Nathiagali wherein a large number of cyclists from across the country took part.

Earlier, DIG Hazara Range Owias Niaz opened the race. Director General Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) Raza Ali Habib, President KP Cycling Association Nisar Ahmad, Officials from the Abbottabad Police were also present.

