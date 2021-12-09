Yousaf Khalil and Muhammad Shoaib caused major upsets in the quarterfinals of the J7 34th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships here at the hard courts of PTF-SDA Tennis Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Yousaf Khalil and Muhammad Shoaib caused major upsets in the quarterfinals of the J7 34th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships here at the hard courts of PTF-SDA Tennis Complex.

Khalil, the upcoming proficient caused a major upset during the course of his quarter final encounter with 4th Seed Heera Ashiq. Khalil certainly toned down and dispirited his accomplished adversary by upping the velocity of this serves, rallying with self-assurance and showing no hesitation in rushing the net frequently. Yousaf Khalil managed to oust the 4th seed 6-4 6-7(3), 6-3.

In another quarterfinal Muhammad Shoaib toppled Mudassar Murtaza in a thrilling match of the day 6-3 3-6 6-2. Shoaib served and returned well easing his way to move into the semifinal stage. The semifinals would be played between Aqeel Khan v Yousaf Khalil and Muhammad Abid v Muhammad Shoaib on Friday.

Top seed Aqeel Khan faced resistance from 8th Seed Barkatullah. In the opening set Aqeel served and retuned well to finish the set at 6-4 but in the 2nd set found his young adversary impeccable and had to concede the set 7-6(8). The final set was marked with aces and long rallies and the score went up to 4-4 all as both players held their respective serves, Aqeel broke the ninth game of the final set by hitting some winners down the line forced out Barkatullah in 6-4.

In the Ladies event Sarah Mahboob, Ushna Sohail, Esha Jawad and Noor Malik moved into the semifinals by winning their respective matches. The best encounter in the ladies event played between Esha Jawad and Sheeza Sajid, Both the players showed quality tennis and long rallies were witnessed. Esha Jawad after losing the first set at 3-6, won the next two in a well contested match at 7-6(2) 6-4. The match lasted 2 hours 10 minutes.

Men's Singles (Quarterfinals): Aqeel Khan beat Barkatullah 6-4 6-7(5) 6-4; Yousaf Khalil beat Heera Ashiq 6-4 6-7(3) 6-3; Muhammad Shaoib beat Mudassar Murtaza 6-3 3-6 6-2; Muhammad Abid beat Hasheesh Kumar 6-2 6-2.

Ladies Singles (Quarterfinals): Sarah Mahboob beat Hania Navaid 6-4 6-0; Esha Jawad beat Sheeza Sajid 3-6 7-6(2) 6-4; Noor Malik beat Kainat Ali 6-0 6-1; Ushna Sohail beat Mehaq Khokhar 6-3 6-0.

Men's Doubles Quarterfinals (unfinished): Ahmed Asjad Qureshi, Ahmed Kamil beat Waqas Malik, Aabdal Haider 5-7 6-4 10-3.

Ladies Doubles Quarter Finals (unfinished): Sarah Mahboob, Mehaq Khokhar beat Azeena Aleem / Seher Aleem 6-0 6-1.

Men's Doubles Semifinals (in progress): Barkatullah, Muhammad Shoaib beat Ahmed Kamil, Ahmed Asjad Qureshi 6-4 6-1.

Maqbool Hussain Chairman J7 Group would be the chief guest on the doubles final.