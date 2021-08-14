Yousuf Khan clinches 35 kilometer long Azadi Cycle race trophy

Heavy downpour failed to stop the enthusiasm of cyclists who have participated in the Azadi Cycle Race and completed 35-kilometer track from Abbottabad to Nathiagali on Saturday

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Heavy downpour failed to stop the enthusiasm of cyclists who have participated in the Azadi Cycle Race and completed 35-kilometer track from Abbottabad to Nathiagali on Saturday, the race was organized by Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Yousuf Khan has covered the distance of 35 km in one hour and 37 minutes and stood first, Sajid completed the distance of 35 km in one hour and 37 minutes and 6 seconds and remained in the second position while Omer Farooq remained in the third position for one hour 37 minutes and 59 seconds. First, three-position holders were awarded cash prizes and certificates.

Chief Guest of the prize distribution ceremony KP Minister for Culture Shaukat Yousafzai while speaking on the occasion said that the provincial government was taking special measures to promote tourism.

He further said that in the most difficult time, Prime Minister Imran Khan brought the country's economy on the right track while all economic indicators are improving, Imran Khan has the trust of Muslims from all over the world.

Minister for Culture stated that we have to finish the menace of politics from sports to grow various track and field sports in the country.

While admiring the GDA Azadi Cycle Race, Shaukat Yousufzai said that we will sponsor and such events would bring positive change in the society.

It was pertinent that throughout the race from Abbottabad to Nathiagali heavy downpour was continued but the enthusiasm of the cyclists was commendable those have not bothered and completed 35 kilometer track within one hour 37 minutes successfully.