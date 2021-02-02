ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistani all-rounder Faheem Ashraf believes the tips batting coach at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) Mohammad Yousuf taught him, proved useful in improving his performance with the bat.

"The tips Yousuf gave proved very useful for me. I also discussed it with the team management and they told me to carry on with it. I implement the tips and techniques I learned and try to be in the same zone which I was taught. The team management also tells us the same thing but its how you learn it," he said in a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

He said the conditions and weather in Rawalpindi were different from Karachi. "The first day practice session was difficult but the second went very well," he said.

To a question, he said his performance with the bat have been good in the domestic cricket. "Since I came in the team I have been working hard on my batting. The pitch at the Pindi Stadium looks very good and hopefully we will try to win the series. County cricket has also played a role in my performance but we get to learn a lot from the coaches here in Pakistan," he said.

He said he had always played as a bowling all-rounder and wants to contribute for the team. "We try to win every match and series we play and we aim to win the second test and clinch the series," he said.

The national team training session was held here at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in which the players practiced on the fielding, batting and bowling.