Youth Affairs And Sports Department's Welfare Schemes For Women

Muhammad Rameez Published December 07, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Youth Affairs and Sports Department's welfare schemes for women

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Provincial Secretary Ehsan Bhutta said on Wednesday that the Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab had launched several schemes for promotion of healthy activities and sports among women of the province.

He said that department's welfare schemes for women had been appreciated highly in Gender Parity Report 2021, launched by Women Development Department Punjab at a ceremony on Wednesday. Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Basharat Raja was the chief guest while former secretary sports Fuad Hashim Rabbani, and several other notables also attended the event.

The provincial secretary said that Youth Affairs and Sports Department had taken various initiatives for prosperous future of womenfolk under E-Rozgar Scheme and the initiatives were highly appreciated in Gender Parity Report 2021.

"Thousands of young males and females are earning millions of rupees in a respectable way through E-Rozgar schemes," he added.

He said that female graduates are taking part in Youth Affairs and Sports Department's E-Rozgar Schemes more actively than males. "As many as 5,872 (53%) women took part in E-Rozgar Schemes in 2020 as compared to 5,113 (47%) males while 7,751 female freelancers (58%) participated in E-Rozgar Schemes in 2021 in comparison to 5554 males who were 42%".

Ehsan Bhutta said that a hockey stadium equipped with all modern facilities is being constructed for women in Waqar-un-Nisa College for Women in Rawalpindi with the cost of Rs 5 million. "Similarly, a modern cricket stadium is also being built for women in Mouza Bunga, Bahawalpur with a budget of Rs 10.2 million," he added.

More Stories From Sports

