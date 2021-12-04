UrduPoint.com

Youth Affairs Division Releases Teaser Of Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive across the country on Monday.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2021) Youth Affairs Division has released a video teaser of Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive.

Taking to Twitter, Special Assistant to Prime Usman Dar shared a teaser of Kamyab Jawan sports Drive.

The drive is being organized under the partnership of Prime Minister's flagship Kamyab Jawan Program and Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination.

In first phase of Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive, twelve sports academies for male youth while ten others for females will be established across the country.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that government was focused to provide sports facilities to youth.

Chairing a high level meeting on National Sports Policy and Overhauling of Sports Governance Structure in Pakistan in Islamabad today [Saturday], he said by increasing sports participation, the government is firm in its resolve to tap the huge potential of Pakistani youth.

The meeting was apprised of the proposed revised structure of sports and coordination with the provinces for their input in National Sports Policy.

The meeting was informed that Pakistan Sports board's Constitution has been re-drafted after a thorough review and the comprehensive draft has been accorded a nod by Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases.

