Youth Club Wins Defense Day Basketball Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 06:59 PM

Youth Club won the Defense Day basketball championship organized by district sports department at basketball court Sports Complex here Friday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Youth Club won the Defense Day basketball championship organized by district sports department at basketball court Sports Complex here Friday. The Youth Club defeated the Cantt Club in final match with 68 points against 38 points.

Chief guest MPA Sabeen Gul distributed the prizes among the players.

Speaking on this occasion, Sabeen Gul said that this year, the Defense Day of Pakistan was being celebrated as solidarity with Kashmiri people. She said that Kashmir would get freedom soon from Indian occupation.

District Sports Officer Muhammad Jameel Kamran was also presenton the occasion.

