Youth Club Wins Defense Day Basketball Championship
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 06:59 PM
Youth Club won the Defense Day basketball championship organized by district sports department at basketball court Sports Complex here Friday
Chief guest MPA Sabeen Gul distributed the prizes among the players.
Speaking on this occasion, Sabeen Gul said that this year, the Defense Day of Pakistan was being celebrated as solidarity with Kashmiri people. She said that Kashmir would get freedom soon from Indian occupation.
District Sports Officer Muhammad Jameel Kamran was also presenton the occasion.