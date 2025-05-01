Open Menu

Youth Football Club Mirpur Wins All Pakistan Memorial Football Tournament 2025

Muhammad Rameez Published May 01, 2025 | 11:50 PM

Youth Football Club Mirpur wins All Pakistan Memorial Football Tournament 2025

MIRPUR(AJK) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 1st May, 2025) Youth Football Club Mirpur Thursday secured brilliant victory in the fourth exciting and thrilling match in the All Pakistan Akhtar Ali Siddiquee and Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz Memorial Football Tournament 2025, played between Youth Football Club Mirpur and City Youth Football Club Mandi Bahauddin, in which Youth Football Club Mirpur performed brilliantly winning the match by 2-1.

Haseeb Farrukh and Saqib of Youth Football Club Mirpur, scored one goal each by not only playing a key role in making the team triumphant but also provided the fans with great entertainment.

In recognition of his excellent performance, Haseeb Farrukh of Youth Football Club Mirpur, was declared the “Player of the Match” and was awarded a medal, trophy, certificate and cash prize.

Special guest of the match, former President Mirpur District Bar Tariq Bashir Advocate, was presented with an honorary shield as a token of appreciation.

Speaking on this occasion Tariq Bashir lauded the young players for their outstanding performance.

He said that such tournaments provide the best platform for the youth to showcase their talents. It may be,added, that representative teams from all over the country are participating in the tournament, providing large number of fans healthy sport activity to the sports lovers .

