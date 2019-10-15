UrduPoint.com
Youth Real Asset Of Pakistan: Sports Board Punjab DG

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 07:17 PM

Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said that youth are the real asset of Pakistan and they have the capability to take the country in the right direction

He expressed these views while addressing the Youth Conference 2019 at SBP E-Library, Nishtar Park Sports Complex, here on Tuesday.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Divisional Sports Officer Nadeem Qaiser, DSO Tanveer Shah and a large number of girls and boys were present at the Youth Conference, held under the auspices of Jago NGO.

Addressing the conference, Aulakh lauded the holding of the event. "Such platforms are need of the hour to give a right direction to the youth of the country, especially in this crucial time.

We have 64 per cent of youth in our country and such a large number of young people can change the fate of the country if they managed to utilise their abilities and potential properly," he added.

The DG said: "Our youth must realise its responsibilities. Through sheer hard work, our youth can surpass every kind of hurdles.

" He said Sports Board Punjab is making effective efforts to provide sufficient sports facilities to youth of the province. "Sports activities are must for healthy youth. We are also going to launch youth policy in near future," he said.

Highlighting Punjab govt's measures for the bright future of youth, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said: "Punjab Government recently launched Youth Portal.

Our youth can utilise various facilities such as skill development, entrepreneurship and job opportunities etc with a single click in Punjab Youth Portal." He further said that E-Libraries are being launched throughout Punjab province. "Govt is very much active to resolve the issues relating to youth, adding that youth must concentrate on their studies and play their due role for the bright future of the country," he urged.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh also visited various departments of Punjab E-Library where Head Librarian Asif Bilal briefed him about different features and functions of E-Library.

