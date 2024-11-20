Youth Shine As University Sports Olympiad Kicks Off In Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad turned into a vibrant hub of activity on Wednesday as the University Sports Olympiad kicked off, providing opportunity to over 3,000 student athletes from across the country to showcase their potential and skills in different sport disciplines.
The four-day extravaganza has been organized by the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) in collaboration with the Higher education Commission (HEC).
The men and women athletes from both public and private sector universities are competing for top honours in different disciplines including badminton, table tennis, hockey, volleyball, athletics, judo, swimming, handball, weightlifting and wrestling.
“This event is more than just a showcase of athleticism. It is a powerful statement of Pakistan’s commitment to nurture its youth and foster a culture of sportsmanship, inclusivity and excellence.
“The Olympiad is aimed at engaging students in healthy activities while scouting for raw talent that can be molded to represent Pakistan at national and international platforms,” Chairman PMYP Rana Mashhood Ahmad said talking to media here.
For many, this is not just a sporting event but the first step towards a future in professional sports. “Our youth are the backbone of this country. Through this initiative, we aim to instill discipline, teamwork, and a winning spirit in them. We are also identifying talent that can shine at the global level,” former hockey great Olympian Khawaja Junaid, who is also the focal person for sports for PMYP told APP.
An official accompanying the University of Sargodha athletes said: “This Olympiad is exactly what we need to revive our sporting legacy. Events like these are breeding grounds for future champions.
”
Participants from universities of every province, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan have brought a sense of unity and diversity to the event. The different venues at Pakistan Sports Complex have been adorned with banners and flags, buzzing with excitement as students from across the country have gathered to compete and connect.
Zainab, a participant in the badminton competition, shared her excitement: “This is a dream come true for us. We get to compete, learn and build friendships with students from other universities. The facilities here are outstanding!”
Along with sport competitions, the cultural programmes have also been arranged, creating a festive atmosphere and drawing attention to Pakistan’s rich heritage. Visitors to the event expressed their admiration for these cultural segments.
"It's incredible to see the young athletes performing on the field and then witnessing their peers sharing their cultural roots on stage. This blend of sports and culture is what makes Pakistan unique," remarked Shahbaz Ahmad, a university student in attendance.
As the cheers and chants echo across the Pakistan Sports Complex over the next few days, the Olympiad is expected to leave a lasting legacy. It fosters a culture of sports while celebrating the vibrant cultural tapestry of Pakistan.
The event aligns perfectly with the government’s broader goals of youth empowerment, unity and international representation.
The University Sports Olympiad will conclude on Saturday while leaving all participants with unforgettable memories—and perhaps setting the stage for their future endeavours in sports and culture. With a blend of competition and celebration, the Olympiad promises to be an inspiring chapter in Pakistan’s journey of youth empowerment and cultural pride.
