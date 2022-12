Youth Tigers, Faisalabad Eagles win boys & girls karate contests

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Youth Tigers and Faisalabad Tigers have won boys & girls karate competitions here on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the local administration said that sports department in collaboration with Karate Association Faisalabad organized the karate league in Sports Complex Samanabad.

He said that 10 teams including Youth Tigers, Paradisens, Game Changers, Toba Tek Singh Kings, Jhang Warriors, Chiniot Rivers, Faisalabad Tigers, FS Tigers, World Class and Faisalabad Lions participated in boys' competition, whereas 4 teams including Faisalabad Eagles, Faisalabad Sharks, Paradisens and FS Tigers took part in girls' competitions.

According to final results, Youth Tigers won boys' karate competition, whereas, Paradisens and Toba Tek Singh Kings were declared 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

In girls' competition, Faisalabad Eagles stood first, whereas, Faisalabad Sharks and Paradisens grabbed 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

District Sports Officer Sajida Latif witnessed the final events and distributed prizes among theposition holder teams, spokesman added.