Youthful Ahmed appears leader in Pakistan Open Golf Championship

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Ahmed Baig (PAF Skyview) occupied the top of the leaderboard upstanding position on the third day of 49th Pakistan Open Golf Championship here on Saturday at the Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Course.

At the conclusion of the third round in this four rounds National Golf Event, the spirited 24-year old, Ahmed put up a fine performance which made him a probable aspirant for the Pakistan Champions Golf Title 2022-23 challenged intently by another young one, Muhammed Alam (Lahore Garrison) and an exceptionally seasoned and battle hardened one, Matloob Ahmed (Lahore Garrison).

As far as scores are concerned, Ahmed has a three rounds aggregate of 206, ten under par achieved through three rounds scores of 72,68 and a luminous 66 on the third day. For the animated Ahmed this represents a remarkable moment in his career and though the final round on Sunday could be a frightful affair, the experts of the game including his mentor Brig Bajwa hope that Ahmed will apply his capabilities in a potent and fruitful manner.

During the course of third round Ahmed managed to upgrade his position by playing superbly. Eight birdies during the course of 18 holes golfing is morale boosting and enlivening for the confidence level.

While Ahmed enjoys the spotlight in the ongoing combat for honors and lucrative prize money, there are other contenders who look relentless in making a mark.

The dominant ones in this category are Muhammed Alam and Matloob Ahmed. Through a gross 69 on Saturday, Mohammad Alam is placed at a three rounds aggregate score of 211, five under par and intensely poised for a majestic show in the final round on Sunday. Another battle hardened one Matloob Ahmed, though placed six strokes behind Ahmed Baig, is all determined to put up a resplendent effort in the final round .His round of gross 65 on Saturday has elevated his standing from 12th position to 3rd position.

Other performers are Anser Mehmood at 215, Waheed Baloch at 217, Mohammad Saqib at 217, Arif Ali at 218, Mohammad Waqas at 218, Khalid Khan at 218 and Mohammad Shahzad at 218.

Following them are Mohammad Munir 219 ,Mohammad Zubair 219, and Mohammad Shabbir at 219.

In the race for honors amongst amateurs, the outstanding one is Saad Habib of Rumanza. Two others in line are Ali Amin and Irtaza. As for the senior professionals, Mohammad Akram is the leader while Mohammad Tariq is second and Tariq Mehmood, third.

The final session will be contested tomorrow Sunday and one expects a fierce battle between the top seven professionals.

After the conclusion of the championship the prize distribution will be held at 330 p.m. at Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Club. The Chief Guest of the evening will be Lt Gen Qazi Muhammed Ikram HI (M), (retd) President, Pakistan Golf Federation.