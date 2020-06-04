UrduPoint.com
Youthful Pacer Nasim Shah Confident To Bowl To A High Level Against India

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 07:30 PM

Youthful pacer Nasim Shah confident to bowl to a high level against India

By Sohail Ali Pakistan's youthful pacer Nasim Shah is confident of bowling to a high level against India when both the teams play each other in future in any international event

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 )

" Pak-India cricket matches are always billed as " nerve wrecking games " with a lot of thrill and these matches also involve emotions of millions of people from both the countries which make such games " very special and memorable ", he said here .

" I am looking forward to the opportunity of getting a chance to play against India to showcase my pace bowling skills in a most memorable way ",said the 17-year old bowling sensation .

Nasim Shah sounded very confident, and his reply was "NO" when asked if he was afraid of facing Indian batting star Virat Kohli.

" Why should I be feeling afraid to bowl him in a game. I respect him as a player and I am very eager to bowl when he is batting as I will be going all out to display the best art of my pace bowling with a combination of speed and aggression", said the young bowler who performed a hat trick against Bangladesh in February 2020 at Rawalpindi.

He said it was a challenge for a bowler to bowl against a quality batsman and a good combination of pace bowling always helped the bowler to establish himself as a top notch bowler.

To a question, he assured that he will live up to the expectations of the spectators during any match against India.

" Pakistan and India matches are not played very often. Whenever Pakistan team is playing against India such a game gains the status of a very big and important match and good performance on the part of players makes him a hero, whereas bad performance is enough to dub him a villain".

Sports

