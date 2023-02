ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Yuan Lu of China and Cem Atlamis of Turkiye moved in the boys' singles final of ITF Pakistan Juniors Tennis Championships leg-1 here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Friday.

A large number of foreign players (boys/girls) from Turkiye, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Thailand, UK, Malaysia, Romania, Singapore, China, Poland, South Korea, Canada and Pakistan were participating in the event.

In the first boys' singles semifinal, Yuan Lu of China, who came through the qualifying rounds, played outstanding tennis to beat Bugra Ozkoc of Turkiye and reached the finals.

In Boys Singles semifinals, Yuan Lu (CHN) beat Bugra Ozkoc (TUR) 6-2,2-6,6-1; Cem Atlamis (TUR) beat Mikhail Khodorchenko (RUS) 6-4,6-2.

In Girls Singles semifinals, Zeynep Erbakan (TUR) beat Vlada Guryleva (RUS) 6-1,6-1; Junshu Xia (CHN) beat Liliya Piskun(RUS) 6-4,6-1.

In Boys Doubles semifinals, Edward Kruppe (CAN), Huzaima Abdul Rehman (PAK) beat Nadir Mirza, Hamza Roman (PAK) 6-2,1-6(10-3); Bugra Ozkoc (TUR), Dogan Can Sipahioglu (TUR) beat Daniil Chizhuk (RUS), Sevastian Tasenkov (RUS) 5-7,6-3(10-2).

In Girls Doubles semifinals, Zeynep Erbakan (TUR), Defne Erbakan (TUR) beat Polina Zaytseva (RUS), Anastassiya Kim (KAZ) 6-2,6-1; Taira Abildayeva (KAZ), Vlada Guryleva (RUS) beat Maia Visan (ROU), Jinshu Xia (CHN) 6-3,6-1.