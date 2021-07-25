Yuto Horigome of Japan Claims 1st Ever Olympic Gold Medal in Skateboarding

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) Japanese Yuto Horigome won gold in the first ever skateboarding competition ” the men's street ” at the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Sunday.

Horigome got 37.18 points in the final, leaving behind Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who won silver, and Jagger Eaton of the United States, who got the bronze medal.

The Tokyo Olympics marked the first time skateboarding was included in the sporting event's program.