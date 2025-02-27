Zadran, Omarzai join hands to knock England out of Champions Trophy

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) An extraordinary knock of 177 from Ibrahim Zadran and a five-fer from all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai helped Afghanistan knock England out of the Champions Trophy 2025 in a match which kept the spectators on the tenterhooks at the Gaddafi stadium here on Wednesday night.

It was any one's game but Azmatullah Omarzai held his nerves to deny victory to England in the last over of the match as England need 13 runs of the last over with one wicket in hand.

England looked well on course to overhaul a daunting total of 325-7 by Afghanistan as long as Joe Root 120 (111) was on the crease but his dismissal off a slower bouncer by Azmatullah Omarzai proved the deciding factor as Jamie Overton 32 (28) also followed suit and with their departure perished all hopes of a win for England. Jofra Archer 14 (8) kept the hopes alive but once he was out to a slower ball from Fazalhaq Farooqi, England were out of the Champions Trophy as they have no points from two matches while South Africa and Australia sit at three points from two matches each and Afghanistan have two points from as many matches.

Unlike Afghanistan who built two valuable over hundred runs partnerships to take them beyond a total of 300, the English batters could not develop a partnership of substance. Joe Root and Ben Ducket 68 (63) for the third wicket, Root and Captain Jos Buttler 83 (91) for the fifth wicket while Joe Root and Jamie Overton 54 (43) runs for the seventh wicket did build partnerships but they could not go deep enough to take the match away from Afghanistan. The wickets kept falling at regular intervals until Adil Rashid fell to Omarzai on the penultimate ball of the match.

England had a similar start to their innings like Afghanistan, who lost three wickets in the first power-play, as they lost two wickets in the first power-play. Phil Salt 12 (13) and Jamie Smith 9 (13) fell cheaply but the third wicket partnership took England ahead but the fall of Ben Ducket 38 (45), the centurian of the match against Australia, fell early and Harry Brook 25 (21) could not fulfil the expectations. Harry Brook, with promise of a brilliant future with the English team, could not live up to his reputation and fell early yet again.

Liam Livingstone 10 (8), the all-rounder England were banking on, fell cheaply off a false stroke and his fall cost England dearly. At the same time in Afghanistan innings Zadran and Muhammad Nabi had built a partnership of 111 runs but the English batters could not replicate the heroics.

Azmatullah Omarzai (9.5-0-58-5) claimed five wickets including Joe Root, Phil Salt, Jos Buttler and Jamie Overton and taught his colleagues in other teams how to bowl with dew on the field. All Afghanistan bowlers claimed at least one wicket except for Noor Ahmed (10-0-51-0) but he was the most economical from both sides. Muhammad Nabi claimed two wickets for 57 runs off his eight overs, Rashid Khan bagged one wickets for 66 runs off his quota of 10, Fazalhaq Farooqi also picked one wicket for 62 runs and Gulbadin Naib picked one wicket for 16 runs off his two overs.

Earlier, Ibrahim Zadran smashed a career best knock of 177 to propel Afghanistan to a commanding 325-7 against England and England must chase 326 runs and he was adjudged player of the match for his scintilating knock which paved the way for Afghanistan victory over England. This is Afghans second consecutive win over England at the ICC event as they had got the better of the Three Lions in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup in India in 2023 also.

Ibrahim Zadran’s 177 is also the highest individual score of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 bettering 165 by Englishman Ben Duckett in the match against Australia at the same venue last Saturday night. Zadran’s knock off 146 balls included 12 boundaries and six 6s. Zadran’s sixth career century is the first against England in 35 ODIs while it is the 10th century of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Zadran’s century included six boundaries and three 6s.

Having won the toss, Afghanistan opted to bat first in search of a big total at the batting friendly Gaddafi stadium and try to defend the total with the help of their spin trio of Rashid Khan, Noor and Muhammad Nabi.

Zadran in company with captain Hashmatullah Shahidi rescued Afghanistan batting from an early collapse when they lost three wickets for 37 runs in the 9th over. They stitched a meticulous partnership of 103 runs off 124 balls. The partnership infused a new spirit in the body-soul of the Afghan batting line-up as the latter batters helped a massive total which looked improbable by the 10th over of the Afghan innings. Hashmatullah Shahidi 40 (67) lost his wicket to a poor stroke against Adil Rashid.

Zadran found a worthy partner in all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai 41 (31) who was involved in a 72 (63) run partnership. The all-rounder played a quick fire knock with one boundary and three 6s and got out off Jamie Overton in the 40th over with the team total at 212-5.

But it was the partnership of 111 runs with old war-horse Muhammad Nabi 40 (24) which helped the team post a total beyond 300. Muhammad Nabi’s cameo included two boundaries and three 6s.

Afghanistan scored 113 runs in the last 10 overs of the innings which included a superlative knock of 177 by Ibrahim Zadran.

Earlier, Jofra Archer inspired English pace attack put brakes on the Afghanistan batting machine as he claimed three wickets off his five overs and restricted Afghanistan to 37-3 in the first power-play.

Jofra Archer was the most successful bowler for England and claimed three wickets for 64 runs in 10 overs. Jofra Archer bowled with pace and precision to claim the scalps of the top three Afghanistan batters including Rahmanullah Gurbaz 6 (15), Sediqullah Atal 4 (4) and Rehmat Shah 4 (9) for 21 runs. Adil Rashid and Jamie Overton, who replaced injured Brydon Carse in the second match for his first ever ICC event, bagged one wicket each in their quota of 10 overs each for 60 and 72 runs respectively.

Liam Livingstone claimed two wickets for 28 runs off his five overs. He bowled a miserly last over of the Afghanistan innings conceding two runs and claiming as many wickets including that of the centurion Ibrahim Zadran and Muhammad Nabi.

Mark Wood, who sprained his ankle while bowling his fourth over, could only bowl eight wicket-less overs for 50 runs. Joe Root bowled six economical overs for 24 runs while his seventh and last over of the spell was plundered for 23 runs as he conceded 47 runs without any wicket.

In stark contrast to Group A where New Zealand and India have qualified for the semis and the remaining matches will only decide group positions, Group B presents an interesting scenario where the remaining matches are veritable quarterfinals and the results will effect the semi-final qualification chances of three team including Afghanistan, Australia and South Africa.