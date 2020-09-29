Zaeem elected AJK Boxing Association president

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Muhammad Zaeem Khan and Sardar Azhar Aslam were elected as President and Secretary General of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Boxing Association for a term of four years.

The election was conducted by Muhammad Razaq Gill, Executive Vice President, Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF), said a press release issued here.

The office bearers were elected in a meeting of the AJK Boxing Association General Council. The office bearers include President Muhammad Zaeem Khan, Senior Vice President Sardar Manzar Bashir, Vice Presidents Dr. Imtiaz Khan, Raja Muhammad Mehtab Khan and Noreen ul Nisa, General Secretary Sardar Azhar Aslam, Associate Secretaries Midhia Rasheed and Naveed Ullah Saalar and Treasurer, Muhammad Shahzad. The two members of the executive committee comprise Maryium Aziz and Adnan Rizwan.