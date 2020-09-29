UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zaeem Elected AJK Boxing Association President

Muhammad Rameez 45 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 01:40 PM

Zaeem elected AJK Boxing Association president

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Muhammad Zaeem Khan and Sardar Azhar Aslam were elected as President and Secretary General of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Boxing Association for a term of four years.

The election was conducted by Muhammad Razaq Gill, Executive Vice President, Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF), said a press release issued here.

The office bearers were elected in a meeting of the AJK Boxing Association General Council. The office bearers include President Muhammad Zaeem Khan, Senior Vice President Sardar Manzar Bashir, Vice Presidents Dr. Imtiaz Khan, Raja Muhammad Mehtab Khan and Noreen ul Nisa, General Secretary Sardar Azhar Aslam, Associate Secretaries Midhia Rasheed and Naveed Ullah Saalar and Treasurer, Muhammad Shahzad. The two members of the executive committee comprise Maryium Aziz and Adnan Rizwan.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Boxing

Recent Stories

Pak Army’s sepoy, teenager martyred in Indian fi ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.61 a barrel M ..

41 minutes ago

New Sanad, Etihad Airways deal expands US$900 mill ..

41 minutes ago

Parliament is the best forum for discussion on pol ..

41 minutes ago

‘Court may grant physical remand for days it dee ..

59 minutes ago

India reports lowest daily COVID-19 deaths since A ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.