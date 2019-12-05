UrduPoint.com
Zafar Gohar Fined 20 Per Cent Match Fee

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 12:50 PM

Zafar Gohar fined 20 per cent match fee

Central Punjab's Zafar Gohar has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee for a Level 1 offence relating to showing dissent at an umpires decision during a match in his side's Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 10th round fixture against Southern Punjab at the State Bank Stadium, Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th December, 2019) Central Punjab’s Zafar Gohar has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee for a Level 1 offence relating to showing dissent at an umpires decision during a match in his side’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 10th round fixture against Southern Punjab at the State Bank Stadium, Karachi.

The incident happened on Tuesday, in the 143rd over of Central Punjab’s first innings when Zafar delayed his departure from the crease and gestured in frustration after being adjudged LBW, which was deemed as a disagreement over the decision by the on-field umpires.

Zafar was charged for the violation of Article 2.8 of the PCB’s Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel by on-field umpires, Alay Haider and Rashid Riaz.

Zafar pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee Mohammad Anees.

