Zafar, Mudassar elected PNF Chairman, President

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Capt (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan and Mudassar Razak Arain were unanimously elected as Chairman and President of Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF), respectively for a term of four years from 2019 to 2022.

Syed Gohar Raza was elected as the Secretary General in the General Council meeting, said a press release issued here. The new PNF office-bearers for the term of four years includes Chairman, Capt (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan; President, Mudassar Razak Arain, Senior Vice President, Syed Touqeer Ahmed Burni; Vice Presidents, Malik Sameen Khan, Lt.Col (rtd) Ghulam Murtaza Shah, Ms Shazia Yousaf (women seat) and Muhammad Musharaf Khan; Secretary General, Syed Gohar Raza; Associate Secretaries, Ms. Quratul Ain (women seat), RanaTanveer Ahmed and Muhammad Riaz; Treasurer, Sohail Ahmed. Others six members of Executive Committee were also elected namely; Nisar Ahmed (Gilgit Baltistan), Ch. Yasir Maqbool(AJK), Ms. Nisha Sultan(PWNA), Ijaz ul Haq (Sindh), Mrs. Rehana Toqeer (women seat Balochistan) and Anwar Ahmed Ansari (NUA).

Rafique Pirza, Director, PSB Coaching Centre Karachi was the Observer during the election process. The Election Commission was headed by Muhammad Saleem while members included Kashif Riaz and Mohsin Ahmed.

After the election, PNF President Mudassar Arain thanked all members for re-electing him for the next term and assured to take all-out steps for the promotion of the game in the country.

After the election Ex-Secretary Muhammad Riaz presented report of previous four years and handed over the charge to Gohar Raza.

After the meeting, Arain briefed the general council on the activities Calendar. PNF would send three teams for participation in international events South Asian Under-16 Girls Championship at Nepal from October 18 to 22, Asian Men Netball Championship at Singapore in December 2019 and Asian Women Netball Championship at South Korea in June 2020. The Federation has allotted Inter Department Men Netball Championship to Wapda, National Women Championship to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, National Coaching and Umpiring Course 2020 to Gilgit-Baltistan, National Junior Boys and Girls Netball Championship to Balochistan and National and Inter Provincial Beach Netball Championship to Sindh. The National Men and Women Netball Championship would be played in Islamabad in January next year.